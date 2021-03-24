A disbarred attorney from Manhasset has been sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison for stealing $675,000 from clients and using some of the money to pay restitution in a separate, 2019 larceny case, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Alfred DiGirolomo, 65, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to three counts of second-degree grand larceny for stealing $675,000 from two clients, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Wednesday. In April 2019, DiGirolomo pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny for stealing $230,000 from another client. Authorities said DiGirolomo used $130,000 of the $675,000 settlement to finish paying restitution in the 2019 case.

The felony plea in 2019 led to his disbarment, prosecutors said.

"Alfred DiGirolomo swindled multiple clients to pay for country club dues and cigars, and in one case, stole from one client to repay another victim," Singas said in a statement. "My office has prosecuted more than 25 attorneys for criminally victimizing their clients, and this defendant’s case should send a strong message to all lawyers that betraying their clients can come with a heavy price."

DiGirolomo was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay restitution of $680,000, prosecutors said.

DiGirolomo’s attorney, Robert Del Col, whose practice is in Bay Shore, said the facts around his client’s case are complicated and DiGirolomo’s actions were based on dealing with "disreputable clients."

"Mr. DiGirolomo is a very good man who made poor decisions," Del Col said Wednesday. "He got tangled up with some rather disreputable clients. … In the end, it was a life-altering mistake. He’s the most sympathetic client I’ve represented in 30 years."

Del Col said DiGirolomo was taken into custody following his sentencing.

In the case tied to DiGirolomo pleading guilty in 2020, he received a $650,000 settlement check in the summer of 2019, prosecutors said at the time. He represented a married couple in that case, and signed their names on the check without their consent, prosecutors said, and deposited the money into a business account.