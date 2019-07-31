Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in a stabbing incident that left two men wounded last week at the annual Alive After Five street festival in Patchogue.

The incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near an alleyway between Gino's Pizzeria and the Indigo restaurant on West Main Street, police said. Two men, aged 26 and 23, were transported from the scene to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with laceration and puncture wounds, police said. Both are believed to have been treated and released.

The surveillance photos released by police show a man wearing a red baseball cap, white T-shirt, light-colored shorts and white sneakers. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can submit information by texting "SCPD" and a messageto CRIMES (274637) or can email police at www.tipsubmit.com. All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain confidential.

Alive After Five is a free summer street fair that features live music and entertainment, as well as craft and retail vendor booths, food trucks, children's activities and amusements, an auction and more, according to the festival web page,