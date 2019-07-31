TODAY'S PAPER
Police seek man in Patchogue festival stabbing

Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos of

Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos of a man they are seeking in connection with the stabbing of two men at the annual Alive After Five street festival in Patchogue on July 25. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in a stabbing incident that left two men wounded last week at the annual Alive After Five street festival in Patchogue.

The incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near an alleyway between Gino's Pizzeria and the Indigo restaurant on West Main Street, police said. Two men, aged 26 and 23, were transported from the scene to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with laceration and puncture wounds, police said. Both are believed to have been treated and released.

The surveillance photos released by police show a man wearing a red baseball cap, white T-shirt, light-colored shorts and white sneakers. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can submit information by texting "SCPD" and a messageto CRIMES (274637) or can email police at www.tipsubmit.com. All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain confidential.

Alive After Five is a free summer street fair that features live music and entertainment, as well as craft and retail vendor booths, food trucks, children's activities and amusements, an auction and more, according to the festival web page,

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

