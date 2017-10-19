The mom accused of robbing a Shirley bank with her 10-month-old in the getaway car is the sister of a man who pleaded guilty to robbing another bank in the hamlet.

“I did the same thing last year!” Taylor Munoz, 24, shouted Wednesday to a News 12 Long Island crew from behind closed doors at the family’s home on Kent Drive in Shirley after the arrest of his sister Madison Munoz, 20.

Taylor Munoz pleaded guilty in the Dec. 14, 2016, robbery of Chase Bank on the William Floyd Parkway, prosecutors said.

Madison Munoz was charged with robbing the Bridgehampton National Bank on Montauk Highway and endangering the welfare of a child after, police said, she walked into the bank shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday and passed a teller a note demanding cash.

She was given an unspecified amount of money and then drove away before being pulled over by officers a short time later on Lombardy Drive, police said. She was scheduled for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said in his robbery, Taylor Munoz also handed a note demanding cash to a teller and fled with an unspecified amount of money. He was arrested a few days later.

According to Robert Clifford, a spokesman for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office, Taylor Munoz pleaded guilty to the December robbery on April 24 and on May 31 he was sentenced to 1 year in jail. It was unclear how much time he actually served.

There were no injuries reported in either robbery.

Police said Munoz’s child was released to a relative and Suffolk County’s Child Protective Services agency was notified of her arrest.