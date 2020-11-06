Prosecutors: Alleged MS-13 gang member extradited, faces murder charges in LI teen's killing

An alleged MS-13 gang member was extradited to Long Island Friday from El Salvador to face a slew of charges, including murder, for his role in the machete killing of a rival gang member in 2016, federal prosecutors said.

Eduardo Portillo, 23, who is also known by the monikers "Firuli" and "Tito," was arraigned Friday in federal court in Central Islip where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered detained, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York.

Authorities said Portillo is charged in an indictment along with 22 other MS-13 members with racketeering, murder and trafficking narcotics.

Officials said Portillo participated in the Oct. 10, 2016, slaying of Javier Castillo, 15, a purported rival gang member with 18th Street, in Freeport. Authorities have said that on the day of his death, Castillo, of Central Islip, was persuaded by Portillo and other MS-13 gang members to go with them to Freeport and smoke marijuana.

The teen’s remains were found more than a year later, on Oct. 23, 2017, in Cow Meadow Park and Preserve. Prosecutors have said Portillo and other MS-13 members used a machete to kill Castillo, whose body was then buried in a shallow grave.

Portillo is one of seven MS-13 gang members charged in Castillo’s homicide, a federal spokesman said.

"Today’s extradition of defendant Portillo demonstrates the resolve of law enforcement to bring to justice all gang members who commits [sic] violent crimes in our district no matter where in the world they may run and hide," acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme said in the statement. "I hope the extradition of the defendant and his prosecution in a U.S. court will bring some measure of closure to the family of the young victim."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Portillo’s Garden City-based lawyer Matthew Brissenden could not be reached for comment Friday.

Prosecutors said Portillo was arrested in Morazan, El Salvador, on Feb. 23, 2019. His extradition to the United States was authorized on Oct. 6 by the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador, officials said.