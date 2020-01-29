TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Home health aide arrested after stealing from 92-year-old woman, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A home health aide was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with grand larceny after, police said, she rerouted mail from the Sands Point home of her 92-year-old patient to a post office box, then charged more than $22,000 in unauthorized purchases to a stolen credit card.

Nassau County police said the scheme fell apart when the victim's daughter discovered a package she'd sent her mother had been rerouted to a different address and called police to report the situation.

After an investigation, Third Squad detectives arrested Regine Valery, 38, of Carle Place, also known as Regine Johnson, and charged her with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree theft. She was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if Valery is represented by counsel.

Police said that the daughter of the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, contacted them on Nov. 11 to file a complaint about the redirected package. The subsequent investigation revealed that Valery had changed the victim's mailing address from Sands Point to a P.O. box in Roosevelt and that between Aug. 16 and Oct. 7 the home health aide had used the elderly woman's credit card to make the unauthorized purchases.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Valery to call 911 and report it. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

