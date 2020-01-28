A couple from the Bronx is due back in court on Valentine's Day after being arrested Christmas Day and charged in a mailbox fishing scheme in Atlantic Beach, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Tuesday.

The husband and wife, identified as Yoli Gomez Osoria, 27, and Andrea Rose Gomez, 28, were arraigned Jan. 23 on a grand jury indictment charging them each with 36 felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, nine counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar's tools and attempted petit larceny. Each faces 5 to 15 years in prison.

Officials said that a Nassau County police officer, on routine patrol, spotted Osoria standing in front of mailboxes outside the Atlantic Beach Post Office on Dec. 25, both hands inside one of the mailboxes. When Osoria saw the officer, Singas said, he fled the scene, throwing a plastic bottle — filled with liquid and coated with "a sticky substance" used to attach itself to packages and letters inside the mailbox — over a fence. That bottle, with a string attached to "fish" for those packages, was recovered.

Osoria was arrested after a chase, Singas said, leading to the arrest of his wife, who was waiting in a nearby car. Inside the vehicle, Singas said, police found a paper bag containing 36 bills — 35 $100 bills, one $50 bill, and one $100 check — hidden behind a loose center console panel. The bills were later determined to be fake, Singas said.

Additionally, police found seven sealed envelopes that investigators believe were "fished" from mailboxes, including one containing a $2,800 check.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a glue mouse trap, believed to be the substance found on the bottle, Singas said.

"These defendants allegedly tried to swipe outgoing mail on Christmas morning by dangling a glue-coated bottle in a mailbox," Singas said in a statement Tuesday, adding: "Quick action by an NCPD officer caught these alleged thieves in the act, and our prosecutors will hold them accountable."

Court records show both Gomez Osoria and Gomez were released on their own recognizance following arraignment before Judge Robert Bogle.

The attorney of record for Gomez Osoria could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Records indicate Gomez is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which has a policy of not commenting in the early stage of a case.