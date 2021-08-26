A North Amityville man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Wyandanch High School football star, Suffolk police said.

Everette Aitcheson, 22, faces a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond, or $10 million partially secured bond at his arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Aitcheson did not enter a plea during his arraignment.

Prosecutors said Aitcheson parked his vehicle outside the home of former Wyandanch football star Alonte Shipp early Monday. Shipp was shot 10 times with a 9mm gun.