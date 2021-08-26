TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Long Island Crime

Cops: Weapons charge in fatal shooting of former Wyandanch high star

Alonte Shipp runs a drill during a session

Alonte Shipp runs a drill during a session of the Suffolk High School football combine at Sachem North High School on May 7, 2017. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A North Amityville man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Wyandanch High School football star, Suffolk police said.

Everette Aitcheson, 22, faces a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond, or $10 million partially secured bond at his arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Aitcheson did not enter a plea during his arraignment.

Prosecutors said Aitcheson parked his vehicle outside the home of former Wyandanch football star Alonte Shipp early Monday. Shipp was shot 10 times with a 9mm gun.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

