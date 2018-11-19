The man officials identified as the former leader of the Hempstead-based Outlaws street gang was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for taking part in the attempted murder of two rival gang members two years ago, federal prosecutors said.

Alton Gore, 28, who used the nickname “A-Murder,” pleaded guilty in April in federal court in Central Islip to discharging a firearm during an attempted murder and assault of rival gang members with dangerous weapons, officials said.

Officials said Gore's crime in Hempstead in September 2014 was part of a shooting war between Gore’s Outlaws and the Bloods.

At the time of the shooting, Gore and other Outlaw members opened fire on a house in which they believed were members of the Bloods, officials said.

The Blood members were watching a boxing match and one Blood was hit in the leg and a second was hit in the head and lost an eye, officials said.

“Gore earned today’s sentence by blindly shooting into a house, permanently disabling one man,” Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “Gore showed a flagrant disregard for others in opening fire on that home—two rival gang members were shot. One gravely injured, and his reckless actions could have endangered the lives of many others.”

U.S. District Judge Joseph Bianco accepted Gore’s 15-year sentence as part of the plea deal.

“Mr. Gore has confided in me that he is finished with crime for good. He will be into his 40s when he reenters society and his time has come. I believe him,” Gore's attorney, Joseph Ferrante, of Hauppauge, wrote in court papers.

As part of the law enforcement crackdown on the war between the two Hempstead gangs, another member of the Outlaws, Pedro Merchant, was sentenced recently to 20 years in prison for killing a Hempstead teen, Dante Quinones, while questioning him about whether he was loyal to the Bloods or the Outlaws, officials have said.

A dozen members or associates of the Outlaws and the Bloods have been charged with crimes of violence in the crackdown, officials have said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Nassau police.