Police: Man arrested after taking baby from mother

A Bay Shore man who triggered a brief Amber Alert after taking his 6-month-old baby without permission was arrested in Uniondale on Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, allegedly took the boy, who is his son, Wednesday afternoon following a physical altercation with the baby’s mother at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, police said. Quinteros threatened he would never bring the child back, officials said.

Suffolk County issued an Amber Alert Wednesday and then canceled it shortly after when the child was returned by an acquaintance unharmed, police said.

Quinteros was arrested Thursday afternoon in Uniondale by the Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations, Suffolk police said. Quinteros is charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He will be jailed overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.