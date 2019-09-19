TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Police: Man arrested after taking baby from mother

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Bay Shore man who triggered a brief Amber Alert after taking his 6-month-old baby without permission was arrested in Uniondale on Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, allegedly took the boy, who is his son, Wednesday afternoon following a physical altercation with the baby’s mother at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, police said. Quinteros threatened he would never bring the child back, officials said.

Suffolk County issued an Amber Alert Wednesday and then canceled it shortly after when the child was returned by an acquaintance unharmed, police said.

Quinteros was arrested Thursday afternoon in Uniondale by the Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations, Suffolk police said. Quinteros is charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He will be jailed overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The state Capitol in May. NYS bill would ban untraceable 'ghost guns'
Megan Daly, 16, plans to skip school with Students to skip school for Youth Climate Strike 
A family photo of Tyler Flach taken for Lawyer: Teen charged in fatal stabbing was aspiring hip-hop artist
Lindenhurst Village Hall at 430 S. Wellwood Ave. Lindenhurst considers prosecuting reckless young bicyclists
This right whale carcass was found Monday off NOAA: Dead whale had been caught in fishing gear 
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asks Rev. Al Sharpton Gaetz tries to discredit Sharpton at House hearing
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search