Former Hempstead Town Councilman Edward Ambrosino was sentenced Friday to serve six months in federal prison for tax evasion.

Ambrosino, 55, of North Valley Stream, pleaded guilty in April in Central Islip to a single count of tax evasion on his personal federal income tax as part of a plea deal, in which he agreed to repay $250,000 in back federal taxes. He was charged in April 2017 with what prosecutors said was a complex scheme in which he siphoned off money that his law firm was entitled to. His guilty plea promted the longtime Republican to resign his seat.

Ambrosino, who was sentenced Friday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in federal court in Central Islip, was facing 24 to 30 months in prison according to sentencing guidelines. The judge also ordered him to three years supervised release and ordered him to pay 700,000 in restitution to his former employer and $254,628 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

“This is yet another example of a public official on Long Island breaking the law, this time by failing to pay his fair share of taxes like every other citizen,” Richard P. Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District, said in a release. “Ambrosino, a licensed attorney and elected official charged with levying taxes, abused his positions of trust and was himself a tax cheat."

The single count Ambrosino acknowledged in the plea was that he reported earnings of $369,000 in 2013, and owed $103,000 in taxes, while he knew that his income and taxes owed were much greater. In that year, Ambrosino failed to report another $315,000 he earned, prosecutors said.

The original indictment involved a more complex scheme, spread over a number of years, and included failing to forward to his law firm money he earned working for two county agencies, and claiming as business expenses for the rental of a Manhattan apartment he had set up for an unidentified third party which he knew “were not business expenses,” according to prosecutors.

Ambrosino was a protégé of Nassau Republican leader Joseph Cairo, and a longtime friend, special counsel and financial partner of former Nassau County Edward Mangano. Mangano and his wife Linda are scheduled to be sentenced in the same federal court in December after conviction on corruption- related charges.

Before being initially appointed to the Hempstead board in 2003, Ambrosino had been counsel to the Republican majority on the county legislature.

The original Ambrosino indictment included one count of wire fraud; four counts of federal tax evasion for 2011 to 2013; three counts of false corporate tax returns for the same years; and one count of failing to file tax documents.

Ambrosino, an attorney whose legal specialty is economic and industrial development and financing, had served as counsel for the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and the Nassau County Local Economic Assistance Corp.

Ambrosino failed to forward $800,000 of the $1.3 million he earned from the two agencies that he was obligated to do, according to prosecutors.

Instead, Ambrosino set up a shell company to which he forwarded the money and claimed the business expenses on the rental apartment.

The law firm was not named in court papers, but has been identified by sources as Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale.