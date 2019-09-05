The father-and-son owners of a North Bellmore- and Brooklyn-based ambulette company pleaded guilty Thursday to falsely billing Medicaid for transportation services from drivers not enrolled in the federal program, then funneling part of the payments back to them as kickbacks, officials said.

Igor Radinovskiy, 60, and Aleksandr Radinovskiy, 37, co-owners of Sabe Ambulette Services Inc., pleaded guilty in the federal court in Central Islip to conspiracy to offer and pay health care kickbacks and conspiracy to defraud the lawful functions of the Internal Revenue Service, said Robert Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, in a news release.

Igor Radinovskiy’s attorney, James Froccaro, could not be reached for comment and Aleksandr Radinovskiy’s attorney, John Rapawy, declined to comment.

Donoghue said the pair operated the scheme from January 2008 to April 2018. While the ambulette company was registered with the Medicaid program, the drivers were not. But the Radinovskiys “billed the government program for the drivers’ services, kept 15 to 20 percent of the Medicaid reimbursements and kicked back 80 to 85 percent to the unauthorized drivers,” doling out some $8.6 million in kickbacks over 10 years, the U.S. Attorney said.

“The Radinovskiys used their ambulette company as a vehicle to falsely bill Medicaid for transportation services performed by drivers who were not enrolled in the Medicaid program, in exchange for kickbacks from the defendants,” Donoghue said. “With today’s guilty pleas, the defendants have been held accountable for this scheme that they carried out at the expense of the taxpayer-funded program.”

Prosecutors also said that the owners of Sabe filed false tax returns for the years 2008 through 2013, claiming the “kickback payments as legitimate business expenses, under-reporting business income and claiming false business deductions.”





