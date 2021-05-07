A reputed Queens gang member will serve a 48-month federal prison sentence after a shooting last summer outside the Americana mall in Manhasset that didn’t cause any injuries but put the posh shopping center on lockdown for an hour on a Saturday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert on Friday sentenced Yuri Oluh, 22, in a Central Islip courtroom following his November guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"You didn’t pull the trigger but you had the gun out … Most people don’t show up a shopping center armed unless they have a license to carry a gun," the judge said.

She called the action a "real, severe threat to the community" and said it was concerning because of the amount of shootings happening in public places across the country.

Federal prosecutors have said Oluh, a SNOW gang member, was at the Northern Boulevard shopping center with an associate on July 25 when the Queens man encountered three members of a rival group from the borough’s Baisley Park Houses.

Oluh told the three men where he was from after one asked and then walked away before surveillance video later showed that the trio began following him, according to authorities.

"Gunfire eventually erupted, directed at the defendant and his associate," the U.S. attorney’s office said in court papers of the 1:15 p.m. shooting outside a mall that features stores including Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada.

Law enforcement officials said Oluh ducked and drew a .22 caliber North American Arms revolver. Surveillance images in court records showed Oluh with a gun in one hand. They included an image in which he was appearing to run as a bullet struck a vehicle next him, and another in which he looked to be aiming his firearm outside a store window.

Several rounds of gunfire flew, and while there were no injuries, police didn’t locate the shooter, authorities said previously.

Oluh fled with his associate, crossing a nearby street before going inside a Benihana restaurant, where the defendant left his gun under a sink in the men’s restroom, according to law enforcement officials.

Police found the gun and Oluh later admitted to having possessed it, Nassau police said after his arrest. A five-year Nassau police veteran who responded to the call about an active shooter at the mall chased down Yuri and arrested him, according to authorities.

The Queens man originally faced three felony weapon counts in state court, but federal officials later took over the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James McDonald on Friday called the shooting "terrifying" and "harrowing" for everyone who’d been at the shopping center while asking for a 51-month prison sentence for the defendant.

Oluh’s attorney, Murray Singer, lobbied for a less severe sentence. He pointed in part to his client’s young age, his desire to reform and what he called "ungodly" conditions at the Brooklyn federal detention center where Oluh has been in custody since September.

The Port Washington lawyer also argued his client "was the victim of someone firing a weapon at him," but ran away rather than firing back.

Oluh, who wrote a letter to Seybert before his sentencing, apologized for his actions in court Friday – where his mother and aunt came to support him.

"I never tried to downplay or act as if I didn’t commit the crime," he told the judge.

In August, a federal grand jury indicted Oluh on the charge he later pleaded guilty to, along with a charge of possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number. The case was among a spate of indictments at the time in New York’s Eastern District – which includes Long Island – involving felons possessing guns following an uptick in street violence in New York City.

Singer had said in court papers that his client denies being in a gang and had worked briefly for New York City in a "housekeeping" job following his release from an incarceration period that lasted from May 2019 to May 2020.

Federal officials said NYPD had identified Oluh as a Snow gang member during prior arrests and told police to "check my Instagram" after the Manhasset shooting to find out the source of the dispute between himself and the rival group.

Singer declined the judge’s offer Friday to do a hearing regarding whether the government could prove Oluh’s alleged gang membership. The judge said she believed he had a gang affiliation and noted that police records said "he’s second in command."

McDonald said in court papers that Oluh had nine prior criminal convictions that included three felonies. The prosecutor also said Oluh "has regularly committed low-level fraud offenses," including in 2016 when he fled from police in a car before hitting the door of a Floral Park police car and continuing to try to escape.

Oluf’s attorney said it’s expected his client will begin serving his federal prison sentence in August after a year-long state penalty for a parole violation linked to the shooting.