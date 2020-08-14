A Queens man has been charged with federal gun crimes in connection with a shooting on the street outside the shops at the Americana Manhasset mall in July.

Yuri Oluh, 21, of Jamaica, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to court records.

Oluh is a member of the Snow street gang based in Jamaica and previously has been convicted of assault in Nassau County, according to sources familiar with the case.

Nassau police gang investigators had originally arrested Oluh in connection with the Manhasset shooting in which he got into a dispute with an unidentified person on Northern Boulevard on the Saturday afternoon of July 25, according to police.

The unidentified man fired several shots at Oluh, missing him, according to police.

A subsequent investigation revealed that while Oluh had brandished a .22 Magnum during the incident he did not return fire, police said.

Oluh’s gun was recovered in the bathroom of a restaurant near the scene of the shooting, and he admitted to possessing the weapon, police said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting and there was no damage to the stores, according to a spokesperson for the mall.

But the mall, which contains such luxury stores such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and Burberry, was on a lockdown for an hour, the spokeswoman said.

The person who fired the shots is still at large, officials said.

Oluh was originally charged by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office with criminal possession of a loaded weapon and criminal possession of a defaced firearm, but federal prosecutors have now taken over the case, Miriam Sholder, a spokeswoman for the district attornye’s office said Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Steven Locke ordered Oluh permanently detailed following his arraignment, court papers say.

Oluh’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Oluh case was one of a spate of indictments in the last week in the Eastern District of felons in illegal possession of firearm, most of them occurring in Brooklyn, where there has been an uptick in street violence. The Eastern District also includes Long Island, Queens and Staten Island.

“The one tried and true way to reduce the rapid spike in gun violence we’ve experienced in Brookyn this summer is to take the guns out of the hands of repeat offenders and to take those offenders off our streets," Seth DuCharme, the new acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District, said in a statement Thursday commenting on the recent violence.