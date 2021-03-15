TODAY'S PAPER
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in state custody, officials say

Ronald DeFeo Jr. is led to his booking

Ronald DeFeo Jr. is led to his booking on murder charges in Hauppauge in November 1974. Credit: Don Jacobson

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Ronald DeFeo Jr., who shot and killed his mother, father, two sisters and two brothers inside their Amityville home in 1974, a case that inspired the book and movie versions of "The Amityville Horror," has died while serving a 25 years-to-life sentence for the murders, New York State officials said.

DeFeo, who was serving his sentence at Sullivan Correctional Facility in upstate Fallsburg, died Friday at age 69, officials confirmed.

Officials said DeFeo was transferred to Albany Medical Center and was pronounced dead on March 12 at 6:35 p.m. An official cause of death will be determined by the Albany County Medical Examiner's Office, state officials said.

A spokeswoman for the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said she could not immediately comment on the case.

DeFeo, who went by the nickname Butch, was eligible for a parole hearing in July, according to records. He was convicted on six counts of second-degree murder for the killings, which took place on Nov. 13, 1974, inside the Dutch Colonial-style home on Ocean Avenue where he lived with his family in Amityville.

Police said DeFeo shot each of his family members with a .35-caliber Marlin lever-action rifle, shooting each of his parents twice and his siblings once each.

All six victims were later buried in St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Attorney William Weber mounted an insanity defense, with DeFeo claiming he killed his family in self-defense after hearing voices that they were plotting against him. A prosecution expert testified that while DeFeo was an admitted LSD and heroin user, he was sane at the time of the murders.

DeFeo was convicted on Nov. 21, 1975, and on Dec. 4, 1975, was sentenced to six sentences of 25-years-to-life by Judge Thomas Stark.

The killings spawned a 1977 horror novel by Jay Anson called "The Amityville Horror, A True Story," and later gave rise the 1979 cult classic film "The Amityville Horror," starring James Brolin, Margot Kidder, Rod Steiger and Murray Hamilton.

The story was based on claims made by the Lutz family, who bought the house following the DeFeo murders and said they'd been forced to flee the home after being terrorized by paranormal activities less than a month after moving in.

