An Amityville man faces felony assault charges after State Police said he attacked a state trooper and a Nassau County nurse.

State Police arrested Michael D. Jennings, 38, just before 4 p.m. Saturday on charges including drunken driving on the southbound Wantagh Parkway in Hempstead. Police took Jennings to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation, and, while at the hospital, Jennings assaulted a trooper and an emergency room nurse, police said in a statement. Jennings also tried to steal the trooper’s Taser, police said.

The trooper and nurse suffered minor injuries, State Police reported.

Jennings has been charged with driving while under the influence, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree attempted robbery. He is to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.