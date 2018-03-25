TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Amityville man arrested after assaulting trooper, nurse, police say

State Police said Michael D. Jennings of Amityville,

State Police said Michael D. Jennings of Amityville, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, assault and attempted robbery on Saturday. Photo Credit: NYSP

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

An Amityville man faces felony assault charges after State Police said he attacked a state trooper and a Nassau County nurse.

State Police arrested Michael D. Jennings, 38, just before 4 p.m. Saturday on charges including drunken driving on the southbound Wantagh Parkway in Hempstead. Police took Jennings to Nassau University Medical Center for evaluation, and, while at the hospital, Jennings assaulted a trooper and an emergency room nurse, police said in a statement. Jennings also tried to steal the trooper’s Taser, police said.

The trooper and nurse suffered minor injuries, State Police reported.

Jennings has been charged with driving while under the influence, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree attempted robbery. He is to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

Firefighers battle a blaze at the Ebo Hill Ebo Hill mansion destroyed by fire, cops say
One of the controversial blue and white New Feds: ‘I Love NY’ signs coming down in April
Nassau County legislator and presiding officer Richard Nicolello Nassau lawmakers OK borrowing for reassessment
Harendra Singh walks out of federal court in Singh details bribes at Mangano’s corruption trial
President Donald Trump, seen with Vice President Mike U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats over poisoning
Harendra Singh, seen here on March 8, was Power on Trial: Singh’s credibility attacked