Long IslandCrime

LI man stole packages from Amityville homes, police say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Amityville police have arrested a local man who they say stole postal packages from residents’ homes.

Shabazz Gilliam-Gray, 21, of Amityville, told officers Monday he had been going door-to-door with a friend asking for money and became frustrated when no one answered, police said. The frustration led Gilliam-Gray to take packages, police said.

Police said they arrested Gilliam-Gray on Monday after finding him with three stolen packages, two of which were hidden under his jacket.

Gilliam-Gray was charged with three counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said Wyandanch resident Ronald E. Crummell, 24, accompanied Gilliam-Gray during his door-to-door solicitations. Crummell was not arrested, but he was issued a summons for soliciting door to door.

Gilliam-Gray is awaiting an arraignment by Amityville Village Court.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

