Amityville teen who had stolen car caught after chase, cops say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
An Amityville teen ran from a stolen vehicle late Monday night in Hicksville, but she was caught after an air and ground police response, Nassau authorities said.

A Second Precinct officer had been following a Nissan, reported stolen earlier on Monday, when Anyelina Rodriguez, 16, and a female passenger, also 16, bailed out of the vehicle just after 10:40 p.m. near Route 106 and Salisbury Drive, police said.

The two teenagers were caught after a short pursuit by the officer and help from a police helicopter, K-9 unit and emergency service officers, authorities said. No injuries were reported, police said.

Rodriguez, of Broadway, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of criminal possession of a stolen auto and several vehicle traffic violations.

Her passenger was released after an investigation, police said.

