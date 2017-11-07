An Amityville woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that she defrauded credit card companies and their customers of $1 million by impersonating the users and making fraudulent purchases, authorities said.

Lisa Reid, 45, admitted to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in a Hartford, Connecticut courtroom. She faces up to 20 years in prison on the fraud count, officials said.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Reid’s attorney, Mitchell C. Elman of Port Washington, confirmed the guilty pleas and said his client is “from a good family — a very good family.”

John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said Reid launched a scheme between February 2015 and January 2017 in which she obtained names and phone numbers of about 50 seniors who were credit card customers and called them, posing as a credit card company employee. She convinced them to provide passwords and other information that gave Reid access to their accounts, authorities said.

The victims lived in several states, including 20 in Connecticut, authorities said.

According to authorities, Reid contacted the credit card companies posing as the account holders, and changed the addresses and phone numbers associated with the accounts in order to make purchases from high-end retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Gucci.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She had the items shipped to a foreclosed or abandoned property near her Long Island home and sold the items at pawnshops, authorities said.

Reid successfully secured about $1 million in fraudulent purchases, but another $3.8 million in purchases was detected and blocked by credit card companies, officials said. As part of her plea agreement, she agreed to pay $1 million in restitution. Authorities also seized precious gemstones, precious metals, and jewelry from her home.

Federal officials said Reid was convicted in the Eastern District of Kentucky in October 2010 in connection with a similar million-dollar fraud scheme, and sentenced to 27 months in prison. She was on supervised release when she committed the most recent offenses, authorities said.