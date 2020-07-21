TODAY'S PAPER
Singas: Syosset Public Library employee stole more than $111,000

The Syosset Public Library, where Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said an employee who has since resigned, stole more than $111,000. Credit: Heather Walsh

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Central Islip woman faces 5-to-15 years in prison for stealing more than $111,000 from her employer, the Syosset Public Library, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Angela Khilnani, 56, is charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and official misconduct, authorities said.

The embezzlement scheme went on for more than seven years, Singas said.

Khilnani was arraigned Monday before Nassau District Court Judge Karen Moroney on charges of second-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and official misconduct. Khilnani was released to pretrial services and ordered to surrender her passport. She is due back in court Sept. 9.

Between 2012 and November, Khilnani used her position as a senior account clerk in charge of payroll and bookkeeping at the library to steal at least $111,571.24 in payroll funds, authorities said. Khilnani stole the funds by adding "excess hours" and "other compensation," in the range of $255 to $2,851, to her paychecks, according to Singas' office.

An attorney for Khilnani could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Khilnani is believed to have directed "unauthorized compensation" to her paychecks at least 100 times, Singas said.

The discrepancies were uncovered during an investigation by the library's director and general counsel and then handed over to the district attorney's office for prosecution in November.

Authorities said Khilnani voluntarily resigned from her position. It is alleged she used the embezzled funds for undisclosed "personal purposes."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

