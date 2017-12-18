TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

SPCA: Animal cruelty charge in case of ‘severely emaciated’ dog

Shannon King, 31, of Amityville, was charged with

Shannon King, 31, of Amityville, was charged with animal cruelty, according to the Suffolk SPCA. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By William Murphy
An Amityville woman was charged with animal cruelty after her 1-year-old pit bull was found severely emaciated and covered with open sores, the Suffolk County SPCA said Monday.

Shannon King, 31, was arrested at her home Saturday and given a ticket to appear Tuesday in Amityville Justice Court, Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA said.

“The dog, Leroy, was severely emaciated,” Gross said. “It had numerous untreated open sores in various stages of healing, so not all happened at the same time.”

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic in Connecticut for treatment, Gross said.

The animal cruelty charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a fine, Gross said.

Headshot
By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

