Long IslandCrime

SPCA: Woman who neglected dogs convicted of animal cruelty

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A jury has convicted a Bay Shore woman of misdemeanor animal cruelty for failing to provide proper food and care to 21 dogs and her parrot, according officials and court records.

Robin Mills, 67, was convicted on 22 counts Monday in First District Court in Central Islip following a two-week trial before Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli, online court records show.

She faces up to 1 year in jail when she is sentenced Jan. 4, according to the records and Chief Roy Gross of the Suffolk County SPCA.

Mills was arrested on May 11 after detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA received a complaint that she was neglecting the animals.

Gross said at the time that the dogs, one of them a puppy, were found “matted, covered in feces, soaked in urine.”

He said some of the animals appeared to underweight, and all were turned over to the Islip Animal Shelter.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

