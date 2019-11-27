Several kittens and cats were beaten, bound with duct tape, stuck in cardboard boxes and placed in bedsheets, then thrown down the trash chute of a Mineola apartment building, Nassau police said Wednesday, announcing the arrest of a 37-year-old man.

The bodies of the animals, which were determined to have suffered "blunt force trauma," were found by a building employee and another resident outside the chute, police said in a statement.

Justin J. Visconti, a resident of the building, which is located at 100 Lincoln Ave., was arrested Tuesday, police said. He was charged with violating the state Agriculture & Markets Law — Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a felony.

A conviction of this felony can be punished by a sentence as long as 2 years in prison.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead.