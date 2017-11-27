TODAY'S PAPER
SPCA: Mastic Beach dog owner charged with animal cruelty

Brian Hills, 41, was charged with animal

Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Mastic Beach man has been charged with cruelty to animals after repeatedly shocking his Doberman with a shock collar, a Suffolk County SPCA official said Monday.

Brian Hills, 41, was charged with the offense on Sunday following an investigation that found he shocked his 2-year-old dog to the point that caused the animal “to scream in pain,” according to a news release from SPCA Chief Roy Gross.

Hills has been ordered to appear Feb. 1 in First District Court in Central Islip Feb. 1 to answer to the charge, the release added. The misdemeanor offense could lead to up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to 1 year in prison.

Gross asked anyone who witnessed an incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to call the SPCA at (631) 382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

