TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

SPCA: Huntington Station dog owner charged with animal cruelty

The Suffolk SPCA says the 10-month-old pit bull mix was attacked on at least three separate occasions by other dogs.

Pamela Caruso, 59, was charged with animal cruelty,

Pamela Caruso, 59, was charged with animal cruelty, authorities said on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Huntington Station woman faces an animal cruelty charge after failing to provide safe housing for her dog, allowing it to be “repeatedly and brutally attacked” by other dogs, the Suffolk SPCA said Tuesday.

Pamela Caruso, 59, was ordered to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 29, authorities said. She faces a fine of $1,000 and up to 1 year in prison if convicted.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said Tuesday the victimized dog was a white male 10-month-old pit mix and said it had been attacked on at least three separate occasions at a home where Caruso sometimes resided. He said the charges stemmed from an investigation sparked by a phone call to authorities.

The young pit bull mix was taken from Caruso, Gross said. He said the dog is now in the care of a veterinarian and it will be placed for adoption when it is returned to health.

“It was not a good situation, this dog being subjected to this,” Gross said. “We needed to get it out of there and we did.”

Gross said animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County and asked that anyone witnessing incidents of animal cruelty or neglect call the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Thomas Mancinelli, 58, of Seaford, was charged with Cops: Man drove while impaired by drugs
Jesse Friedman attends a hearing at State Appeals NY top court gives Jesse Friedman partial victory
Shakira Garcia, 19, was killed when the car Cops ID woman, 19, killed when car crashed into home
The scene of a one-car crash in Cedarhurst Cops: 2 passengers seriously hurt in DWI crash
Paula Janis, left, and Carole Demas with Sherlock ‘Magic Garden’ returns to LI stage
President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of State 1600: ‘Fire and fury’ for N. Korea on a longer fuse
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE