A Huntington Station woman faces an animal cruelty charge after failing to provide safe housing for her dog, allowing it to be “repeatedly and brutally attacked” by other dogs, the Suffolk SPCA said Tuesday.

Pamela Caruso, 59, was ordered to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 29, authorities said. She faces a fine of $1,000 and up to 1 year in prison if convicted.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said Tuesday the victimized dog was a white male 10-month-old pit mix and said it had been attacked on at least three separate occasions at a home where Caruso sometimes resided. He said the charges stemmed from an investigation sparked by a phone call to authorities.

The young pit bull mix was taken from Caruso, Gross said. He said the dog is now in the care of a veterinarian and it will be placed for adoption when it is returned to health.

“It was not a good situation, this dog being subjected to this,” Gross said. “We needed to get it out of there and we did.”

Gross said animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County and asked that anyone witnessing incidents of animal cruelty or neglect call the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

All calls will remain confidential.