A Hempstead man faces animal cruelty charges for kicking a dog that died shortly after earlier this month , Nassau County police said.

Peter Galantino, 58, surrendered to police Tuesday afternoon who charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals, police said in a statement Tuesday night.

Police said on the early afternoon of March 14, a 56-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were walking dogs in Hempstead near St. Pauls Place and Stevens Avenue, when Galantino approached them and, after a brief verbal confrontation, Galantino kicked one of the victims’ dogs “lifting it approximately 15 feet off the ground, landing on the pavement.” The dog was treated at West Hempstead Animal Hospital where it was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials did not specify what type of dog was killed or the relationship between the male and female victims.

Galantino was released from custody on an appearance ticket and returns to Nassau County District Court on June 2, police said. It was unclear Tuesday night if he was represented by an attorney.