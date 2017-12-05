A Bay Shore man faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after his pit bull was found to be malnourished and covered in fleas, the Suffolk SPCA said Tuesday.

Vernon Hart III, 22, also was charged with resisting arrest, the SPCA said. He was to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Hart neglected the 1 1/2-year-old dog by failing to provide the proper amount of food, water and veterinary care, the SPCA said. He was arrested Monday.

Further details were not available.