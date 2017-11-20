A Deer Park man faces an animal cruelty charge stemming from the neglect of one of his dogs, the SPCA said Monday.

The Suffolk County SPCA said Marc Henig, 60, was charged Saturday after an investigation into a complaint that he had “numerous dogs” living in “unsanitary and unhealthy conditions,” officials said.

The SPCA said one of his dogs was “lacking adequate veterinary care.”

Henig now faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 31.