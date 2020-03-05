The driver who ran over Evelyn Rodriguez during a confrontation on a Brentwood street was then in treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder following an attack by a patient at her nursing job a decade earlier, a psychologist testified Thursday.

Ann Marie Drago’s “fundamental sense of safety and security … remained shattered,” said Elizabeth Smyth, the licensed clinical psychologist who was treating her the woman at the time she killed Rodriguez.

Smyth testified as a witness for Drago, 59, of Patchogue, who is standing trial in Suffolk County Court on charges of criminally negligent homicide, criminal mischief and petit theft.

The Hauppauge-based psychologist told jurors that a patient in Stony Brook University Hospital’s psychiatric ward “viciously attacked” Drago in April 2008 while she was working there as a nurse.

The patient came up behind Drago, punched her in the head and dragged her body before straddling her waist and choking her before other hospital staff intervened, Smyth said.

Drago returned to work six months later, but didn’t feel safe and her symptoms worsened and for years she was unable to return to providing patient care, according to the psychologist.

Prosecutors say Drago acted with criminal intent when she ran over Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, in her Nissan Rogue shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018.

It happened after Rodriguez and her companion, Freddy Cuevas, ran up to the Nissan — cursing and yelling — while demanding the return of items from a memorial for their slain 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, evidence has shown.

Prosecutors say Drago dismantled the memorial, trashing some parts and loading others in her Nissan, so potential buyers of her mother’s home — due to stop by the Ray Court property — wouldn’t be scared off.

Kayla and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, died at the hands of MS-13 gang members on the same street in September 2016, according to federal prosecutors.

Rodriguez has set up the memorial on Ray Court ahead of a vigil that was planned for 6 p.m. that evening to mark the anniversary of the discovery of her daughter’s body in the backyard of Drago’s mother.

Drago’s attorney, Stephen Kunken, contends that the crash was a tragic accident and that his client was fleeing from a threat while “scared to death” when she drove away, believing that Rodriguez was no longer in front of her vehicle.

But prosecutors claim Rodriguez and Cuevas didn’t confront Drago with any physical threats or weapons before she stepped on the gas while Rodriguez was standing at her front driver’s side tire.

The victim took a step forward as Drago accelerated, before her foot caught under a tire and she fell to the ground, with both driver’s side tires running her over, authorities say.

Smyth also testified Thursday that Drago suffered a severe panic attack at her job working at the state insurance fund in August 2017 that sent her to an emergency room for treatment.

That was right before Smyth personally began treating Drago and she diagnosed her as suffering from PTSD, major depressive disorder, pain disorder and panic disorder, the witness said.

Her notes from an August 2018 therapy session with Drago showed that the woman still felt overwhelmed at times and was unable to cope with stress in a healthy manner, the psychologist testified.

Kunken questioned Smyth about the physiological reaction known as fight or flight response, and she agreed that someone with PTSD might have a more sensitive threshold for how they perceived a threat to survival.

But the expert also told prosecutor Marc Lindemann during a cross-examination that she had never referred Drago to a psychiatrist for prescription medication to treat her symptoms.

In addition, Smyth agreed that as part of Drago’s treatment, she worked on training her in relaxation, taught her coping techniques, helped her with emotional processing and taught her about conflict resolution.

The psychologist said Drago’s condition improved in 2018 “in some realms” and agreed she was able to successfully hold down part-time jobs teaching in programs for those studying to be home health aides and certified nursing assistants.

But she told Kunken when he redirected questions to her that Drago’s anxiety could have been triggered by a traumatic event.

More expert testimony is expected Thursday afternoon.