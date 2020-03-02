First came “a little rev” of an engine, then Evelyn Rodriguez’s foot caught under a tire of the advancing Nissan Rogue and she fell backward, a journalist testified Monday at the trial of the motorist accused of killing the anti-gang activist in a 2018 confrontation in Brentwood.

“I remember thinking ‘I hope it stops,’” News 12 Long Island reporter Eileen Lehpamer said of Ann Marie Drago’s vehicle while testifying at the defendant’s criminally negligent homicide trial. “And it didn’t.”

Lehpamer then recalled the sound of Rodriguez’s head hitting the street in the cul-de-sac in Ray Court on Sept. 14, 2018, and seeing two of the Nissan’s tires run over the grieving mother — crushing her chest — before the witness said she called 911.

The fatal crash killed Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, less than 300 yards from where the body of her 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, was recovered exactly two years earlier in the yard of Drago’s mother home. Prosecutors said the teen was killed by MS-13 gang members.

Drago, 59, of Patchogue, faces up to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison if Suffolk jurors find her guilty of the top charge against her. The defense contends the crash was a tragic accident and Drago had no criminal intent at the time she ran over Rodriguez because she was fleeing from a threat while “scared to death.”

Prosecutors claim Drago wasn’t confronted with any physical threat or weapons before she ran over Rodriguez after Rodriguez and her longtime partner and Kayla’s father, Freddy Cuevas, approached her Nissan and demanded the return of stolen items from a memorial for their daughter.

Drago was trying to sell her mother’s house and dismantled the memorial, parts of which were in her Nissan, so potential buyers who were due to visit the property wouldn’t be scared off, according to authorities.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rodriguez had set up the memorial hours earlier in front of the home of Drago’s mother — where Lehpamer initially interviewed her — to prepare for what was planned as a 6 p.m. vigil to mark the second anniversary of the discovery of her daughter’s body.

Several alleged MS-13 members are awaiting trial in the deaths of Kayla Cuevas and her Brentwood High School classmate, Nisa Mickens, 15, whose body was found at the corner of the same street on Sept. 13, 2016.

In her testimony Monday, Lehpamer also recalled an exchange with Drago after the fatal crash in which Drago told her to call 911.

“She walked towards me yelling ‘Call 911!” And I said ‘I am.’ And I yelled ‘You ran her over.’ And she said ‘I know.’”

Then the veteran journalist became emotional as she described watching Rodriguez’s life slip away while she was on the phone with 911 officials and struggling to try to help her.

“I was just kneeling over Evelyn because she’s on her back … She was bleeding from the head, she was bleeding from the mouth. Her chest was crushed,” Lehpamer said.

But Rodriguez’s eyes rolled to Lehpamer’s direction.

“She looked at me,” the reporter recalled, her voice breaking in court.

“And I held her hand. I squeezed her hand,” said Lehpamer, no longer able to hold back tears. “I didn’t want her to be alone … In that moment, I wanted her to know that I was there.”

The News 12 reporter also recalled telling Rodriguez’s partner not to scoop her up to try to hug her because it might hurt the woman more.

Lehpamer’s testimony came as jurors heard her 911 call for a second time.

The reporter also recalled how she’d interviewed Rodriguez in front of the memorial hours earlier, but got out of a News 12 truck with a colleague and called Rodriguez after the memorial had disappeared. The News 12 team had planned to cover the evening vigil on the block.

Lehpamer described a man — who later became known to her as Drago’s passenger in the Nissan — confronting her on the street and telling her that he had destroyed the memorial. Lehpamer said she then called Rodriguez before Rodriguez and Cuevas pulled quickly onto the street minutes later in a minivan.

During a cross-exam, defense attorney Stephen Kunken pressed Lehpamer on why she had told 911 there was an “argument” on the street when Drago had her windows rolled up.

Upon more questioning, Lehpamer acknowledged that she didn’t hear Drago say anything at the time.

The reporter said she had heard Kayla’s parents demanding of Drago: “Give me my daughter’s stuff back. That’s my daughter.”

She said she also heard cursing and yelling and that Cuevas banged on the Nissan at one point before the fateful moment.

Kunken also questioned whether Lehpamer remembered telling police at the scene of the crash that the driver moved forward and hit Rodriguez’s leg at the knee before Rodriguez fell.

“If it’s in the statement, then it’s what I said,” Lehpamer told him.