Evelyn Rodriguez died of a blunt impact to the back of her head that caused skull fractures and a brain injury after a vehicle drove over the anti-gang activist on a Brentwood street in 2018, Suffolk’s chief medical examiner testified Wednesday.

Dr. Michael Kaplan told jurors at the trial of the driver charged in Rodriguez’s 2018 death, that “the vehicle itself did not crush her.”

He said the 50-year-old Brentwood woman also suffered rib fractures and other scrapes and bruises.

Prosecutors rested their case against Ann Marie Drago, 59, of Patchogue, following the medical examiner’s testimony.

Drago is standing trial in Suffolk County Supreme Court on charges of criminally negligent homicide, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Prosecutors claim Drago wasn’t confronted with any physical threat or weapons before she ran over Rodriguez after she and her companion Freddy Cuevas approached Drago’s Nissan Rogue on the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2018, on Ray Court in Brentwood.

The location was less than 300 feet from where Drago’s mother, Patricia Moran, recovered the body of the couple’s 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, exactly two years earlier in her backyard.

Federal prosecutors say Kayla and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15, died at the hands of MS-13 gang members who now are awaiting trial.

In the 2018 confrontation, state prosecutors say Rodriguez and Cuevas demanded the return of items that Drago stole from a memorial for their daughter, some of which were in the Nissan, before Drago ran over Rodriguez.

Drago was trying to sell her mother’s house and dismantled the memorial so potential buyers who were due to visit the property wouldn’t be scared off, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The defendant’s tattorney, Stephen Kunken, contends the crash was a tragic accident and that his client drove forward because she was scared for her life in order to flee while being threatened.

Hours earlier, Rodriguez had set up a memorial for her daughter in front of Drago’s mother’s home in preparation for a 6 p.m. anniversary vigil. A News 12 Long Island team who was at the scene ahead of the vigil captured video of the crash.

Kaplan, the medical examiner, said Wednesday he had reviewed the video and Rodriguez’s injuries were consistent with what he saw in the footage.

On the video, Rodriguez’s head hits the ground before she is pulled under the Nissan and run over by both tires on the driver’s side of the car, prosecutors have pointed out in court.

But the chief medical examiner agreed during a cross-examination Wednesday that Rodriguez’s injuries were “not really” consistent with being run over because she didn’t suffer extensive crush injuries.

Kaplan also testified that a close examination of the video showed Rodriguez sliding under the Nissan, with two tires running over part of her.

Jurors also heard testimony Wednesday from a police officer who took a statement from Drago at the scene of the vehicle and pedestrian collision. They also heard a 911 call that Drago made minutes after getting out of her Nissan.

Suffolk Police Officer Jeffrey Rhoades testified Drago was “upset” and “crying.”

He said she told him she was trying to get away and “that the victim must have tripped over her own feet and fallen under her car.”



Drago’s statement to police also shows she also said she and her passenger had been afraid, that she had cleaned up memorials in the past and that she had lost potential sales of her mother’s Ray Court home because of memorials being put on the property.

“You have to get an ambulance here,” Drago said in her 911 call. “…I just ran over somebody. She’s in the street. She’s not moving.”

Drago also said she believed she had run over the woman’s head and that woman had “just tried to attack me.”

Before calling 911, Drago tried to reach her nephew, a Suffolk County police officer for whom she left a voicemail — which jurors also heard Wednesday.

“It’s Aunt Ann Marie … There’s a situation here,” Drago said, telling him police “have to come.”

The defense is expected to start its case Wednesday afternoon.