Prosecutor in Drago case: 'She cut her wheel ... and hit the gas'

Driver AnnMarie Drago “did the unthinkable” when enraged parents demanded the return of memorial items for their slain teenage daughter they saw in her Nissan Rogue, a Suffolk prosecutor said Thursday about a 2018 confrontation in Brentwood that turned deadly.

“She cut her wheel in the direction of Evelyn Rodriguez and hit the gas,” said Assistant District Attorney Maggie Bopp told jurors about Drago during her opening statement in the woman’s criminally negligent homicide trial.

The prosecutor said one of the feet of Rodriguez, 50, caught under a tire after she took a step forward, before Drago’s sport utility vehicle then crushed her body after she accelerated on Sept. 14, 2018.

It happened on Ray Court, the same street where federal prosecutors say MS-13 gang members in September 2016 killed Rodriguez’s 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and Kayla’s Brentwood high school classmate, Nisa Mickens, 15.

Prosecutors contend Drago had dismantled the memorial hours before a vigil in Kayla’s honor because Drago was trying to sell her mother’s house — the property on which Kayla’s body had been found — and didn’t want to scare off the buyers.

“She knocked her down and ran her over,” Bopp said of Drago, whose actions she said left Rodriguez with injuries that included a fractured skull and broken neck.

“Evelyn Rodriguez was killed less than 300 feet from the location of where her daughter’s body was found — two years to the day,” the prosecutor added.

But defense attorney Stephen Kunken countered in his opening statement that Drago, 59, of Patchogue, had been “scared to death” after Rodriguez and her partner, Freddy Cuevas, threatened her, cursed at her and banged on her Nissan — with Cuevas ordering her out of the vehicle.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“She has two choices to try to protect herself from this onslaught and from what she perceived as a very real threat of physical injury: fight or flight,” the Commack lawyer added of his client.

Kunken said his client didn’t have the criminal state of mind to commit a homicide and that the law required jurors to focus on “what was going on inside” Drago’s mind at the time.

The defense attorney also said Drago, a registered nurse, had long suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and major depressive disorder linked to a psychiatric patient’s attack on her in a Suffolk hospital in 2008.

Kunken said Drago didn’t see Rodriguez in front of the Nissan because the woman had moved off to the front left.

He said she eased her Nissan forward to get away from Cuevas as he moved to the Nissan’s rear.

Drago, he said, believed Cuevas was trying to get inside her vehicle.

“She starts to move the car forward to get away from this threat and this tragic accident takes place,” Kunken said.

Drago faces up to 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison if jurors find her guilty of the top count against her. A Suffolk grand jury also indicted her on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and petit larceny related to the dismantling of the memorial.

For a jury to convict Drago of the top count, the 12 panelists must find she caused Rodriguez’s death and did so with criminal negligence.

Under the law, that would mean Drago acted in a way that created a “substantial” and “unjustifiable” risk that Rodriguez would die, that she failed to perceive that risk and that it was a “gross deviation” from a reasonable person’s standard.

Hours before her death, Rodriguez had prepared for what was planned as a 6 p.m. vigil to commemorate Kayla’s life by setting up a memorial that included balloons, candles, a large photo of Kayla in her Junior ROTC uniform and a flower wreath, according to prosecutors.

Bopp told jurors Thursday that Kayla’s parents came to the scene after News 12 Long Island reporter Eileen Lehpamer, who planned to cover the vigil, called Rodriguez when she realized the memorial had been removed.

News 12 also captured Rodriguez’s death on video, Bopp told jurors, calling it “graphic” and “gruesome” and “devastating evidence of the crime of criminally negligent homicide committed by the defendant.”

The prosecutor said the video showed anger and raw emotion from Rodriguez and Cuevas after the caught Drago “red-handed” with the stolen memorial items and demanded them back.

But the parents “don’t have any weapons” and “aren’t making any physical threats,” Bopp told jurors about the video.

“They wanted their stuff back. They wanted answers. But they got nothing,” the prosecutor said of Rodriguez and Cuevas.

Drago, Bopp said, had options while in her Nissan with her cellphone, her fiancé in the passenger seat, and her windows up and doors locked.

“It’s the defendant’s decisions that put her in the seat that she sits in today,” the prosecutor added, calling Drago’s actions “outside the bounds of reason.”

“You don’t run someone over with your car because they confronted you” Bopp said.

Rodriguez became an outspoken critic of gang violence after Kayla’s death, thrusting her into a public spotlight that included testifying at a 2017 congressional hearing on Long Island.

She also met with President Donald Trump before his State of the Union address in 2018 in which he called Kayla and Nisa “precious girls” as he spoke about MS-13 violence in connection with his immigration policy plans.