Ann Marie Drago guilty on all counts in activist Evelyn Rodriguez's death

A jury has convicted a Patchogue nurse of criminally negligent homicide after a 2018 confrontation in which she ran over Evelyn Rodriguez on the same Brentwood block where the grieving mother’s 16-year-old daughter died two years earlier in an alleged MS-13 attack.

The jury also convicted Ann Marie Drago of criminal mischief and petit larceny, after a trial in Suffolk County Court before acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho that lasted nearly three weeks and included testimony from about 20 witnesses.

A video that a News 12 Long Island photographer recorded of the deadly encounter on Sept. 14, 2018, was a significant piece of evidence in the case.

Drago’s attorney, Stephen Kunken, said his client was “struggling” with the verdict and disappointed.

She ignored questions while leaving court.

Freddy Cuevas, Rodriguez' partner, said he appreciated the jury’s decision, calling it a “joyous” moment when he got the news.

“She was a superb woman. She was the best thing I ever had,” Cuevas said of Rodriguez outside the courthouse after the verdict.

Jurors repeatedly watched and listened to the recording of the confrontation in a cul-de-sac on Ray Court that ended with Rodriguez on the ground. Her skull fractured, as Suffolk’s chief medical examiner told jurors, Rodriguez’s life ebbed away less than 300 feet from where police had recovered her daughter’s body in the yard of Drago’s mother on the same date in 2016.

The slaying of Kayla Cuevas, a Brentwood High School student and standout basketball player, and her schoolmate Nisa Mickens, 15 — whose body authorities found in the same cul-de-sac — sparked Rodriguez to become outspoken against gang violence.

The mother’s activism led to her testimony at a congressional hearing on Long Island. She also met with President Donald Trump in 2018 on the day he delivered a State of the Union address in which he called Kayla and Nisa “precious girls” as he spoke about MS-13 in connection with his immigration policy plans.

But for Rodriguez, one tragedy only led to another.

It was a memorial to Kayla that she set up in front of the home of Patricia Moran, Drago’s mother, ahead of a second anniversary vigil that had been planned for 6 that evening that preceded the fatal confrontation with Drago.

The conflict that would not only end Rodriguez’s life but deepen the devastation of a family that is still awaiting justice after her daughter’s deadly beating.

The News 12 video footage showed Rodriguez, 50, of Brentwood, being pulled under Drago’s Nissan Rogue as she stood by the front driver’s side tire.

Prosecutors told jurors that Rodriguez took a small step forward as the same time Drago accelerated, before Rodriguez’s head hit the ground and her body went under the sport utility vehicle — its front and rear driver’s side tires driving over her.

Before that, Rodriguez and Cuevas, her longtime partner and Kayla’s father, had approached the sport utility vehicle.

Prosecutors said that the couple, without physical threats or showing any weapons, demanded the return of items Drago stole from a memorial for Kayla — some of which were visible in the SUV.

They claimed Drago dismantled the memorial in front of her mother's Ray Court home because she didn't want to scare off potential buyers of the property who were due to visit.

But the defense insisted that Drago feared for her life when Rodriguez and Cuevas ran up, shouting expletives while pointing and cursing at her.

Kunken said the defense still hoped the judge would rule in favor of a motion to dismiss the top count, a motion Camacho reserved his decision on until after the verdict.

His decision is expected in April.

During the trial, Kunken told jurors she eased the Nissan forward to try to escape the threat when she believed Rodriguez and Cuevas had moved away from the SUV's front.

The defense also contended Drago was in charge of maintaining her mother's property and sidewalk and a town ordinance required her to clean up the area where mourners constantly left items that included pizza boxes and liquor bottles.

The defense also claimed Drago, a registered nurse, was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the confrontation after a 2008 attack by a psychiatric patient at her job.

A psychologist who was treating her at the time of the 2018 confrontation testified that her notes from a therapy session a month earlier said that Drago still felt overwhelmed at times and couldn’t cope well with stress.

Another psychologist who examined Drago after her arrest concluded she’s been suffering PTSD at the time in question and that it triggered a physiological reaction known as a fight or flight response.

But a psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution contested those findings, telling jurors any previous mental disorders Drago had didn’t impact her mental state and behavior during the encounter.

The expert compared a 911 call that Drago made to a 911 call that News 12 reporter Eileen Lehpamer made. Drago, he said, displayed “coherence” and “measured speech,” while “tears and agitation and stumbling words” were part of Lehpamer’s call.

Lehpamer witnessed the confrontation, which her colleague Andrew Singh recorded, after calling Rodriguez to tell her that the memorial that she had interviewed her in front of hours earlier had disappeared from the street ahead of the vigil.

That call brought Rodriguez and Cuevas to the scene before they ran up to Drago’s Nissan as she and her then-fiance, Mace Scanlon, prepared to leave for a trip upstate — with the flower wreath and portrait of Kayla still in the back of the vehicle.

Lehpamer described hearing “a little rev” of the Nissan’s engine before the vehicle drove over Rodriguez. The reporter also testified about kneeling over the anti-gang activist, whose chest was crushed, and seeing her eyes roll toward her.

“She looked at me,” Lehpamer told jurors, her voice breaking.

“And I held her hand. I didn’t want her to be alone.”

With Robert Brodsky