A Hate Crimes Task Force that includes eight assistant district attorneys with special training in prosecuting bias-related offenses launched Monday in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office as elected leaders said the new initiative will include partnerships with other county agencies as a way to combat such incidents and hold offenders accountable.

Law enforcement officials will collaborate with Suffolk’s Human Rights Commission as part of the new task force, which includes the reinstatement a program aimed at teaching people who commit hate crimes to overcome their biases, authorities said.

That Stop Bias training will be mandatory for defendants who are going to be sentenced in any hate crimes case, according to District Attorney Timothy Sini.

"We’re taking concrete steps to root out hate in our community and hold those accountable who are committing hate crimes," he said while speaking with other officials at a Hauppauge news conference.

Prosecutors on the new task force will work with the Suffolk County Police Department’s already-established Hate Crimes Unit and other local police agencies to investigate suspected bias incidents and file enhanced criminal charges against defendants when appropriate, officials said.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said while the county hasn’t seen a significant rise in hate crimes as other parts of the country have recently, the task force is "a critical step to identify, investigate and eradicate" local hate crimes.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the diversity that exists locally "is a strength of ours" and called hate crimes "particularly heinous," while applauding the aim of the new task force.

He also alluded to the recent national focus on hate incidents targeting the Asian-American community, reports of which have risen lately in parts of the country.

"We have seen this issue come up among multiple different communities. And we’re now seeing it with the Asian-American community … it is disgusting and deplorable and intolerable," Bellone said of a wider trend of bias crimes. "When this does happen as it is right now, we have to stand up together and fight against it."

Bellone also announced a "Stop Asian Hate" rally would be held at noon Saturday at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge to bring attention to the issue locally.

Suffolk police officials said two 2020 local incidents involving Asian-American victims and potential hate crimes remain under investigation, but neither involved violent assaults.