Anti-Semitic mail sent to state Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-North Hills) is being probed as a possible hate crime, Nassau police said Wednesday.

A spokesman for Kaplan was not immediately available.

There has been a recent rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the New York City metro area and around the nation.

Last month, Five Towns community members rallied to denounce hate crimes after police said a Lawrence man was the victim of an anti-Semitic attack in New York City.

And a Roslyn Harbor man was arraigned earlier this month on a charge of aggravated harassment after a neighbor said he yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him, according to court records.