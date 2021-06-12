TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Roslyn Harbor man yelled anti-Semitic slurs at neighbor, court records say

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com @DavidOlson11
A Roslyn Harbor man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of aggravated harassment after a neighbor said he yelled anti-Semitic slurs at him, according to court records.

Thomas Cerna, 61, was arrested Tuesday night after the neighbor said Cerna made expletive-laden anti-Semitic remarks, honked his horn and "made a slashing throat across his neck while pointing" at the victim, according to court records. He was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment due to race, religion or other factors.

The victim said he worries that Cerna will harm him and his family, according to court records. An order of protection was issued against Cerna, who was released on his own recognizance, records show. His next court date is scheduled for July 6.

Cerna's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

