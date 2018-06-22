TODAY'S PAPER
Reputed gang member pleads not guilty to murder charge

Antoine Foster was accused in the Christmas Day slaying of a Hempstead man.

Antoine Foster, charged with second-degree murder, is escorted

Antoine Foster, charged with second-degree murder, is escorted out of Nassau police headquarters in Mineola on Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
A reputed gang member suspected of firing the shot that killed a father in Hempstead on Christmas Day was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday after his extradition from Virginia.

Antoine Foster entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, where a judge remanded him to jail.

Foster, 17, of Hempstead, was a member of the Bloods street gang and fired at a vehicle he thought belonged to a rival gang at about 6:20 p.m. on Christmas on Terrace Avenue, police said. Authorities had arrested him earlier this week in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunfire fatally wounded Rafael Cepeda, 35, of Hempstead, police said.

Shameq Sullins, 16 at the time, acted as the “spotter” for Foster, according to police, who arrested him about a week after Christmas.

Sullins pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and online court records show he is being held without bail.

Although Cepeda lived on the same street as Sullins, police said, it was unclear whether they knew each other.

Cepeda’s girlfriend, Imani Mazyck, said at the time that both she and her boyfriend knew Sullins from the neighborhood and described the pair as “friendly.”

Mazyck said Cepeda was on his way to pick up his 11-year-old daughter from the Long Island Rail Road station a few blocks away when he was shot.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

