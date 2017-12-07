TODAY'S PAPER
Uniondale woman ran apartment rental scam, Nassau police say

Seven people were stiffed after giving security deposits from June through October of this year, officials said.

Keydi N. Garcia, 33, of Uniondale, has been

Keydi N. Garcia, 33, of Uniondale, has been charged in connection with an apartment rental scam, Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
She advertised her apartment for rent, took deposits from seven different victims, then stiffed them by making the place unavailable, Nassau County police said.

Now, Keydi N. Garcia, 33, and her accomplice, Mauricio Flores, 32, both of Locust Avenue, Uniondale, face prosecution for a host of charges related to the scam, police said.

Flores, who was arrested on Sept. 26, is due back in court Jan. 29, according to online court records. Garcia, who was arrested Monday, is scheduled to appear again on Thursday.

Police said that Garcia offered her apartment to unwitting victims, taking security deposits from seven victims — generally, one month’s rent. But, police said, when it came time for the victims to move in, they were unable to contact or locate Garcia and they were unable to gain access to the apartment.

The scam took place from June through October, police said.

Garcia is charged with first-degree scheme to defraud as well as five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of petty larceny. Online court records show she was being held in lieu of $1,000 bond or $500 cash.

Flores was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and false personation.

He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash.

