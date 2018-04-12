Cops: Man stole 3 drones from Apple store at Smith Haven Mall
Suffolk County police are looking for the man who stole three drones from the Apple store in Lake Grove.
Police released a photo of the man, and Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
He stole the DJI Mavic Pro drones, each valued at about $1,000, from the store in the Smith Haven Mall about 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 4, police said.
Anyone with information on the theft was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
Recent LI mug shotsRecent mug shots from law enforcement agencies on Long Island. LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.