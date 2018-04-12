TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man stole 3 drones from Apple store at Smith Haven Mall

Suffolk County police on Thursday asked the public's

Suffolk County police on Thursday asked the public's help identifying the man suspected in the thefts of drones from the Apple store at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are looking for the man who stole three drones from the Apple store in Lake Grove.

Police released a photo of the man, and Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He stole the DJI Mavic Pro drones, each valued at about $1,000, from the store in the Smith Haven Mall about 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 4, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

