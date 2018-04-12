Suffolk County police are looking for the man who stole three drones from the Apple store in Lake Grove.

Police released a photo of the man, and Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

He stole the DJI Mavic Pro drones, each valued at about $1,000, from the store in the Smith Haven Mall about 7:25 p.m. on Dec. 4, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.