A vehicle stopped for traffic violations on the Northern State Parkway contained 22 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $1.3 million, leading to the arrest of an Arizona couple, State Police said.

Troopers pulled over the 2000 Jeep Cherokee near Exit 25 in Lake Success about 7:50 p.m. Saturday for speeding and having insufficient taillights, police said.

After finding the drugs, the State Police said the troopers arrested the couple in the vehicle, Francisco Roman Parra Perez, 27, and Sandra Cardenas Parra, 36, both residents of Phoenix.

They were awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead on felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

“This investigation resulted in the removal of a large quantity of a dangerous drug that was destined for the streets of Nassau County, with an estimated street value of $1.3 million dollars,” Major David Candelaria of the State Police said in a news release.

“The New York State Police and our partner agencies will continue to attack the illicit trafficking of dangerous narcotics into our communities,” Candelaria, the commander of Troop L in Farmingdale, said.