Nassau police said Monday they are searching for a masked armed robber who stole cellphones from a Verizon store in Greenvale.

At 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 11, the male suspect, wearing black clothing, entered a Verizon store on Northern Boulevard and approached a salesman. The suspect then forced the employee into a backroom and "removed an undetermined number of cellphones from an open safe," police said.

The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction. He is described as 5-8 with a thin build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask and black gloves, officials said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-244-TIPS.