Suffolk police have arrested a Shirley man who they said pointed a gun at a woman in the parking lot of a Lake Grove Whole Foods store on Monday and stole her car.

The arrest of Shane Williams, 28, at his East Parkview Drive home Thursday night was the result of an investigation by New York State Parole and the Fourth and Sixth Squad detectives, Suffolk police said in a news release.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of first-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, and he was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct.

It was unclear whether he had retained an attorney.

Police said Williams was the man who threatened a woman at gunpoint at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Whole Foods at 120 New Moriches Rd.

Police said the carjacking began when the man asked a 23-year-old Lake Grove woman, who was behind the wheel of her 2008 Chrysler Sebring, for directions.

He then told her to get out of her car. She did so, and he got in and drove off, police said, adding that the victim then contacted authorities.