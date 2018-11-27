Suffolk police have arrested a third man in connection with three robberies in Huntington Station on Wednesday, including one where deli owners said they chased his accomplice with a machete.

Yamil Torres, 26, of East Sixth Street in Huntington Station, helped rob the Agua Express laundromat and two locations of Deli and Pupuseria, police said. He was held Monday night for arraignment Tuesday on three counts of first-degree robbery, police said.

Details on his alleged role were not immediately available Monday from police.

Authorities on Thursday had charged Carlos Garcia, 35, and his alleged getaway driver, Angela Reilly, 53, both of Huntington Station, with three counts of first-degree robbery.

The three businesses had been held up within 35 minutes, and during the robberies, Garcia had indicated he had a gun and had ordered them to give him money, police said.

But at the Deli and Pupuseria on West Jericho Turnpike, owner Ana Guevara had said she grabbed a machete hidden near the cash register and when her husband Manuel figured the suspect was holding a fake gun, he took the machete and chased the robber from the deli. After the suspect had jumped into the getaway car, Manuel Guevara tried to drive after them but the car was out of sight, the couple said.

Garcia and Reilly were also charged with two other counts of first-degree robbery for allegedly holding up the Metro PCS in Huntington Station Oct. 18 and the Metro PCS in Deer Park on Nov. 18.