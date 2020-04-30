Police said three men robbed a driver at gunpoint on a side street in Elmont early Wednesday — only to be arrested not long after when their not-so-inconspicuous silver Jaguar getaway car was spotted in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's.

The trio, identified as Michael Myrie, 27, Inmouni Gooden, 25, and Deshawn Foy, 30, all face arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said. It was not clear if they were represented by counsel.

According to Nassau County Fifth Squad detectives, the 25-year-old victim was behind the wheel of his vehicle near the intersection of Blossom Street, which is a dead end, and Kirkman Avenue when Foy and Gooden exited the 2002 silver Jaguar driven by Myrie. They opened the doors to the victim's car and pointed handguns at him, demanding cash. The victim then handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said, and the trio fled the scene in the Jaguar.

Responding officers canvassed the area and a short time later found the Jaguar — and the suspects — at the nearby McDonald's on Hempstead Turnpike, where they were promptly arrested without incident, police said.

Foy, of St. Albans, Queens, and Myrie and Gooden, both of Elmont, were each charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, Myrie and Foy were each charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, while Gooden was charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.