Crime

Cops seek man in armed robbery at Metro PCS store in Hempstead

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man wearing gloves and a mask robbed a Metro PCS store at gunpoint Monday night in Hempstead, police said.

The armed robbery occurred at the store at 652 Fulton Ave. at 7:55 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The robber entered the store, displayed a black handgun, and ordered a 25-year-old female employee to put her hands up and go to the back of the store, police said. Once there,  he ordered the woman to get under a desk and asked for the location of cellphones and cash.

Police said the robber then stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

