A man wearing gloves and a mask robbed a Metro PCS store at gunpoint Monday night in Hempstead, police said.

The armed robbery occurred at the store at 652 Fulton Ave. at 7:55 p.m., Nassau County police said.

The robber entered the store, displayed a black handgun, and ordered a 25-year-old female employee to put her hands up and go to the back of the store, police said. Once there, he ordered the woman to get under a desk and asked for the location of cellphones and cash.

Police said the robber then stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.