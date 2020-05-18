A Valley Stream man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after police said he walked into a gas station in Hewlett late Sunday morning and stole a bottle of beer, telling the cashier he had a gun.

No weapon was recovered.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at a BP station on Peninsula Boulevard at 10:55 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Rodolfo Umana, 34, of Derby Street, entered the store, went to the refrigerated section, stole the beer, then, when questioned by the cashier, police said he "stated that he had a gun" — and walked out.

Police said Umana fled in a blue Chevy driven by another person and said that car was stopped a short time later on nearby Forest Avenue in Woodmere. Though no weapon was recovered, police said Umana was charged with armed robbery — instead of simple shoplifting charges — because he claimed to have a weapon. No injuries were reported.

Umana is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree menacing, as well as with false personation.

He faces arraignment Monday.