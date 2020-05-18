TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man charged after stealing beer, telling cashier he had a gun, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Valley Stream man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after police said he walked into a gas station in Hewlett late Sunday morning and stole a bottle of beer, telling the cashier he had a gun.

No weapon was recovered.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at a BP station on Peninsula Boulevard at 10:55 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Rodolfo Umana, 34, of Derby Street, entered the store, went to the refrigerated section, stole the beer, then, when questioned by the cashier, police said he "stated that he had a gun" — and walked out.

Police said Umana fled in a blue Chevy driven by another person and said that car was stopped a short time later on nearby Forest Avenue in Woodmere.  Though no weapon was recovered, police said Umana was charged with armed robbery — instead of simple shoplifting charges — because he claimed to have a weapon. No injuries were reported.

Umana is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree menacing, as well as with false personation.

He faces arraignment Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Re-open Long Lsland protestors rally along Hempstead Turnpike Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
Naomi Grossman of Rockville Centre shows her sketches Pandemic leaves LIRR train artist isolated
Carolyn DeVore celebrates her birthday by social distancing Car parade marks educator's coronavirus recovery
Collection sites are set up outside Smithtown Town Smithtown schedules first public hearings since shutdown
Irving Cardenas, 67, of Centereach, takes the online Classes helping immigrants become citizens go online
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday delivers his daily Cuomo: Coronavirus testing lagging behind state's capacity
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search