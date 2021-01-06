People gambling in Lindenhurst were robbed early Wednesday morning by thieves who entered armed with handguns, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The gambling was inside 194 Sunrise Highway, where the thieves stole cash and cell phones around 1:20 a.m., according to an email from the department’s press office.

No one was hurt, and "the investigation is continuing," the email said.

The email did not say how money much was stolen, how many people were involved, or whether there had been any arrests.

Asked whether masks were worn, the press office responded: "We will find out and keep you posted."