Nassau County police are looking for two men who stole cash and credit cards at gunpoint from a man in New Hyde Park on Christmas Eve.

The men, wearing black ski masks, pushed the 61-year-old victim and took a bag containing the items in the 7:15 p.m. robbery, which occurred behind a commercial strip of Hillside Avenue, according to a police release. A police spokesman said the victim was an owner or employee of one of the nearby businesses.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim before they fled northbound in a beige or silver Chevrolet Suburban, according to the release. The men were described as approximately 6' and 5'6" tall.

The victim was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. Callers will remain anonymous.