TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man robbed at gunpoint on Christmas Eve in New Hyde Park, police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Nassau County police are looking for two men who stole cash and credit cards at gunpoint from a man in New Hyde Park on Christmas Eve.

The men, wearing black ski masks, pushed the 61-year-old victim and took a bag containing the items in the 7:15 p.m. robbery, which occurred behind a commercial strip of Hillside Avenue, according to a police release. A police spokesman said the victim was an owner or employee of one of the nearby businesses.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim before they fled northbound in a beige or silver Chevrolet Suburban, according to the release. The men were described as approximately 6' and 5'6" tall.

The victim was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. Callers will remain anonymous.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police and emergency personnel at a Police: Teen driver killed in Rocky Point crash
The tax would have affected homeowners in Riverhead, Lawmakers will try again to pass Hamptons affordable housing tax
Cannon's Blackthorn in downtown Rockville Centre closed in Former pub owner claims bar targeted over black patrons
Nassau police said a department SUV struck the Officer hurt in on-duty crash, police say
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran signs bill creating Nassau crime victims office
The Long Island Rail Road will be operating LIRR on modified schedule for Christmas Day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search