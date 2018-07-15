Two men on motorcycles pulled a gas station employee over at gunpoint in North Lindenhurst on Sunday, fleeing with a stolen bag of cash, Suffolk County police said.

The employee left the Gulf gas station at 86 Sunrise Hwy. around 1 a.m. in a 2007 Nissan Altima, police said in a news release. He drove eastbound on Sunrise Highway Service Road with the station's cash proceeds in a bag.

The motorcyclists rode alongside the vehicle and displayed handguns, demanding the bag of cash when he pulled over, police said. The robbers fled eastbound on the service road.

The amount of cash stolen has not been determined and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.