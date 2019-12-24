A Ronkonkoma woman was charged with armed robbery Tuesday after Suffolk County police said she robbed at knifepoint a 7-Eleven less than 100 yards from the apartment complex where she lives.

Heather Lee, 29, was charged with first-degree robbery after being tracked by a Canine Section officer to her apartment on Peconic Street, police said. She now faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not known if she was represented by counsel.

Police said that just after 1 a.m. Tuesday Lee entered the 7-Eleven, located at 450 Peconic Street. She displayed a knife and demanded cash from the clerk, who complied with the demand.

Police did not say how much cash was taken.

Lee then fled the scene on foot, police said, but was tracked by the police dog to her apartment, where she was arrested.