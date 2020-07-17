TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Arrest made in armed home robbery in Speonk, Southampton Town police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One man was arrested and police are still searching for two others who they said robbed a man at gunpoint inside a home in Speonk late Thursday.

Southampton Town police said Jonel J. Miles, 28, of Mastic, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. It was not known if he was represented by an attorney.

Police said the victim told them that Miles, along with two other men, were given entry to the residence by his cousin and said that, once inside, the trio "rushed him."

A handgun was then pointed at the victim and his money stolen, police said. The trio then fled, the victim in pursuit.

Police said that while fleeing the robbery one of the men fired the handgun at the victim, who had pursued them from the house. It was not immediately clear what role Miles allegedly played in the robbery or if a weapon had been recovered.

There were no reported injuries.

Police did not release any additional details of the robbery, which they said occurred around 10:30 p.m.

Southampton Town Police, State Police, Westhampton Beach Police and Quogue Village Police all responded to the initial 911 call reporting the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crime to call the Southampton Police Detective Unit at 631-702-2230. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

